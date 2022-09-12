Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Position Lessened by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,359,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,491 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 2.56% of Arvinas worth $91,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 16,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,805,000 after acquiring an additional 33,642 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $49.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,347. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $98.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 255.97%. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 469.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARVN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Arvinas from $116.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

Insider Transactions at Arvinas

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $86,789.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $562,544.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

