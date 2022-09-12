Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Price Target Lowered to €19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARZGY. DZ Bank lowered Assicurazioni Generali from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €18.75 ($19.13) to €17.20 ($17.55) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.76.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance

ARZGY stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $11.71.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

