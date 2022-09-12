Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Astrotech Price Performance

Shares of ASTC opened at $0.46 on Friday. Astrotech has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 311,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $140,279.85. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,961,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,779.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astrotech

Astrotech Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astrotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrotech Co. ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Astrotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

