Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Trading Down 2.3%

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.13 and last traded at $8.19. 36,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 136,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Atlas Technical Consultants Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a market cap of $311.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 37.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 109.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 37.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the first quarter valued at $83,000. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.