Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Trading Down 2.3%

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.13 and last traded at $8.19. 36,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 136,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.
Atlas Technical Consultants Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a market cap of $311.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.55.
Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Atlas Technical Consultants
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.
See Also
