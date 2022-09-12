Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 442,800 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.66% of Atlassian worth $260,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $137,219,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Atlassian by 30.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 13.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Atlassian by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 97,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $3.76 on Monday, reaching $262.69. 9,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of -107.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.97 and its 200-day moving average is $233.03. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.