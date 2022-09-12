Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P lowered its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,011,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,001 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned 0.51% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II worth $9,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASZ. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 145,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

ASZ traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 11,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,642. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $9.88.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or information and business services sector.

