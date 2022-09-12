Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Luxor Capital Group LP

Luxor Capital Group LP trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,732 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 748,492 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,469,000 after acquiring an additional 121,108 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $101,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK traded up $1.22 on Monday, reaching $212.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 83.67, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.16 and a 200 day moving average of $199.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

