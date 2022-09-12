Avalaunch Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $5.57 Million (XAVA)

Avalaunch (XAVA) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Avalaunch has a total market capitalization of $5.57 million and $205,853.00 worth of Avalaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Avalaunch has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Avalaunch coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001713 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalaunch (CRYPTO:XAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Avalaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,538,635 coins. Avalaunch’s official website is avalaunch.app. Avalaunch’s official Twitter account is @AvalaunchApp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalaunch is a launchpad powered by the Avalanche platform, allowing new and innovative projects to seamlessly prepare for launch with an emphasis on fair and broad distribution. It is designed to offer projects confident, informed users who are aligned with the long-term goals of the rapidly expanding application ecosystem. Leveraging Avalanche’s scalable, high-throughput, and low-latency platform, Avalaunch is built by users, for teams, to help grow strong communities.”

