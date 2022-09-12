Avaware Trading Down 52.2% This Week (AVE)

Avaware (AVE) traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Avaware has a market capitalization of $25,652.18 and approximately $17,319.00 worth of Avaware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avaware coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Avaware has traded 52.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,223.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,713.09 or 0.07708446 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00171453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00022415 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00274622 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.63 or 0.00718310 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.91 or 0.00575578 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000935 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Avaware Profile

Avaware (CRYPTO:AVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Avesta hash hashing algorithm. Avaware’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Avaware’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avaware Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avesta is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using Avesta hash as its algorithm. Avesta´s blockchain is customized to work directly with Point-of-Sales and also allows public mining on any device. It is a cryptocurrency tailor-made for Point-of-Sales and direct payments into payment processors. It also features a 2-factor mandatory security, account recovery, coin inheritance, smart contract UI, debit card and a mobile payment platform. testnet blockexplorer:https://explorer.avesta.io/ “

