Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Shares Bought by Flagship Pioneering Inc.

Flagship Pioneering Inc. raised its position in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,867,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,319,371 shares during the quarter. Axcella Health makes up approximately 1.1% of Flagship Pioneering Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Flagship Pioneering Inc. owned 35.88% of Axcella Health worth $48,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axcella Health by 33.3% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Stock Up 1.1 %

AXLA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.77. 877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,823. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12. Axcella Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axcella Health ( NASDAQ:AXLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axcella Health Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Axcella Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Axcella Health from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Axcella Health to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Axcella Health Profile

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

