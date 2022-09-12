Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXNX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,544,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,156 shares in the company, valued at $578,178.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $3,099,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,289.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,544,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,178.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,054 shares of company stock worth $11,654,016 over the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

Axonics Trading Up 1.7 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Axonics by 401.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axonics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. Axonics has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $77.19. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axonics

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Read More

