B. Riley Lowers Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Neutral

B. Riley lowered shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $42.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZUMZ. StockNews.com downgraded Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded Zumiez from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Zumiez Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $27.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $536.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.51. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). Zumiez had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $219.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zumiez will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zumiez by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Zumiez by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

