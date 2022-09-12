BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 963.75 ($11.65).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 860 ($10.39) to GBX 970 ($11.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 1,020 ($12.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 870 ($10.51) to GBX 965 ($11.66) in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

LON:BA opened at GBX 784.40 ($9.48) on Wednesday. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 847.42 ($10.24). The firm has a market cap of £24.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,867.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 796.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 762.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.40 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,190.48%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

