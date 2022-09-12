Banano (BAN) One Day Volume Hits $90,068.00

Banano (BAN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Banano has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $8.01 million and approximately $90,068.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004105 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004506 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,872,307 coins and its circulating supply is 1,380,934,147 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. Banano’s official website is banano.cc. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano.

Banano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

