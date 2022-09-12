Bank of America Lowers CarMax (NYSE:KMX) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $146.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.56.

NYSE:KMX opened at $91.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.58. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. CarMax has a 52-week low of $84.37 and a 52-week high of $155.98.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after buying an additional 303,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,188,000 after buying an additional 207,959 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,389,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,017,000 after buying an additional 455,386 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,897,000 after purchasing an additional 196,926 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

