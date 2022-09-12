Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 38,335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 770,510 shares.The stock last traded at $99.63 and had previously closed at $97.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.086 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Montreal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 682,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,478,000 after buying an additional 32,555 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,037,000 after purchasing an additional 45,508 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

