Barclays Raises American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $11.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AEO. B. Riley downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.92.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $29.19.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,932 shares of company stock valued at $139,435. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $546,752,000 after buying an additional 1,972,630 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,369,000 after buying an additional 1,869,390 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,648,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,420 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,096,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

