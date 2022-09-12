Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Associated British Foods to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,914.29 ($23.13).

LON:ABF opened at GBX 1,355 ($16.37) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The company has a market capitalization of £10.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,355.00. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 1,314.38 ($15.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,181 ($26.35). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,593.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,639.20.

In other news, insider Wolfhart Hauser acquired 3,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,534 ($18.54) per share, with a total value of £49,747.62 ($60,110.71).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

