Barclays Trims Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Target Price to €28.00

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from €30.00 ($30.61) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ZLNDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zalando from €76.00 ($77.55) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Zalando from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from €87.00 ($88.78) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Zalando from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zalando from €56.00 ($57.14) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Zalando from €37.00 ($37.76) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.94.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Trading Up 4.4 %

OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $11.52 on Thursday. Zalando has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $58.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 164.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.64.

About Zalando

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.