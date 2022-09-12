Beam (BEAM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.09 Million

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $22.78 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00284446 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00115416 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00073574 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 122,954,280 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Beam

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

