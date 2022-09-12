Benjamin T. Dake Sells 3,120 Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $56,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benjamin T. Dake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 6th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 9,166 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $169,845.98.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 21,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $483,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 1,347 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $32,233.71.

On Monday, August 8th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 6,943 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $170,936.66.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVTE traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,843. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVTE shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $183,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $206,000.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

