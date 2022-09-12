BENQI Price Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (QI)

BENQI (QI) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, BENQI has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $33.62 million and $5.15 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BENQI coin can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,915,561,640 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BENQI

According to CryptoCompare, “BENQI is a non-custodial liquidity market protocol, built on Avalanche. The protocol enables users to lend, borrow, and earn interest with their digital assets. Depositors providing liquidity to the protocol may earn passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an over-collateralized manner.As BENQI matures, the protocol will undergo progressive decentralization and eventually be governed by a DAO containing QI token holders and governance structures both on-chain & off-chain. The founding team will bootstrap the initial release of BENQI.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

