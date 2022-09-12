Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 180500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Benton Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of C$11.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Benton Resources Company Profile

Benton Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. It has a diversified property portfolio of gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, and lithium assets. The company is advancing projects in Ontario, including flagship Far Lake Copper project located west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, as well as projects, such as the Abernethy, the Armit Lake, the Forester Lake, the Hele, and the Iron Duke projects.

