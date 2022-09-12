Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) is Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 330.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,667 shares during the quarter. Biohaven Pharmaceutical makes up about 6.7% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fairmount Funds Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $28,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,178,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,391,000 after purchasing an additional 115,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,049,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,319,000 after acquiring an additional 55,650 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,798,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,657,000 after acquiring an additional 80,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHVN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,360. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.16. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $79.01 and a 52-week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The company had revenue of $215.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.17.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.04 per share, with a total value of $5,625,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,583,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,484,730.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

