Bistroo (BIST) Trading Up 6.7% Over Last Week

Bistroo (BIST) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, Bistroo has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bistroo has a total market cap of $837,903.35 and $49,534.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bistroo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004484 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00744975 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00014444 BTC.

Bistroo Coin Profile

Bistroo’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO. Bistroo’s official website is bistroo.io.

Bistroo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bistroo is a direct-to-consumer, peer-2-peer marketplace that aims to significantly reduce commission fees and enable direct online interaction between all process stakeholders on the online platform. It is envisioned as the ecosystem where food consumption can be easily organized and personalized to cater to the needs of individual customers and merchants alikeThe BIST Token will be an important feature of the platform. The token will be one of the methods of payment available for the platform without losing its properties as a utility token. Well-known FIAT payment options, like iDeal (Debit Card), ApplePay Credit Card & PayPal, are already supported from an onboarding and user convenience perspective. The BIST token allows direct peer-2-peer payments without the need for third-party payment processors.”

