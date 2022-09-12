bitCNY Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004514 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00749825 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00014115 BTC.

bitCNY was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org. bitCNY’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

