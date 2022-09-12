Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Hits Market Cap of $129.38 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be bought for approximately $10.60 or 0.00047752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $129.38 million and approximately $18.46 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,201,404 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

