BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Achieves Market Cap of $2.46 Million

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $25,868.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,576,641,140 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinZ’s official website is getbtcz.com. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Pinterest | Github | Instagram | LinkedIn “

