BitCore (BTX) Hits Market Cap of $1.56 Million

BitCore (BTX) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. BitCore has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $147,481.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for $0.0859 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,230.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,709.84 or 0.07691535 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00170792 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00022448 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00274617 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.28 or 0.00721003 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.25 or 0.00576938 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000936 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Time Travel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCore’s official website is www.bitcore.cc. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitCore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a cryptocurrency that is a UTXO fork of Bitcoin. Using Bitcoin’s source code and technology, BitCore created a new blockchain; making sure that the blockchain size is smaller and scalability was better. In addition, block timings are faster than Bitcoin, making mining ASIC-resistant as well. Telegram | Medium | Reddit “

