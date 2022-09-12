Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an underweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $76.07 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.60.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $700,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,839,837.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $375,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,191.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $700,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,839,837.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,123 in the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at $858,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,151,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

