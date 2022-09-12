BMO Capital Markets Cuts North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target to C$38.00

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on North West from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get North West alerts:

North West Stock Performance

TSE NWC opened at C$33.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47. North West has a twelve month low of C$30.55 and a twelve month high of C$40.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$34.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.53.

North West Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. North West’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

In other North West news, Senior Officer Cole James Ashley Akerstream bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$34.30 per share, with a total value of C$27,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$94,393.60. In related news, Senior Officer Cole James Ashley Akerstream purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$34.30 per share, with a total value of C$27,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$94,393.60. Also, Director George Mcconnell Daniel acquired 1,624 shares of North West stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.45 per share, with a total value of C$54,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$988,339.11. Insiders have sold 793 shares of company stock worth $22,700 over the last ninety days.

About North West

(Get Rating)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.