Bonnie L. Bassler Sells 609 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $13.58 on Monday, reaching $710.74. 1,058,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,174. The company has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $607.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $636.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $754.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $851.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $741.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 554,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,072,000 after purchasing an additional 55,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

