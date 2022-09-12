Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) CFO Sells $689,430.00 in Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 7,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $689,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,145,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.47. The stock had a trading volume of 622,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,434. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $99.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 105,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 24,188 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,008,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 685,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after acquiring an additional 81,214 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

