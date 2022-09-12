Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) is HG Vora Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

HG Vora Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the quarter. Boyd Gaming comprises about 7.3% of HG Vora Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HG Vora Capital Management LLC owned about 3.42% of Boyd Gaming worth $246,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.4 %

BYD traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.02. 7,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,740. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.29. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.