Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.79)-$(0.77) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.80). The company issued revenue guidance of $347-350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $347.39 million. Braze also updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.23)-$(0.22) EPS.

BRZE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Braze in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of BRZE stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $43.58. The stock had a trading volume of 554,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,262. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.84. Braze has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $325,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 43,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $1,417,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $8,914,916. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Braze by 81.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Braze by 2,301.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 118,101 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Braze by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after buying an additional 124,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

