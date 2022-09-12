Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.23)-$(0.22) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.20). The company issued revenue guidance of $90-91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.04 million. Braze also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.79)-$(0.77) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Braze has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,262. Braze has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $98.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Braze will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $1,417,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $384,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $8,914,916. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Braze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Braze in the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Stories

