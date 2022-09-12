Brokerages Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Price Target at $28.29

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEIGet Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 228.58%.

In related news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 48,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,851,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Douglas Emmett news, Director Shirley Wang purchased 284,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.17 per share, with a total value of $6,012,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 48,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,608,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,244,000 after buying an additional 1,095,717 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 340.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,445,000 after purchasing an additional 924,195 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,689.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 829,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,804,000 after buying an additional 783,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,732,000 after buying an additional 759,320 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

