Brokerages Set EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) PT at $81.25

Shares of EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.25.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of EQB in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EQB from C$86.50 to C$85.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of EQB from C$86.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.
EQB Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS EQGPF opened at $40.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.30. EQB has a 12-month low of $38.84 and a 12-month high of $65.00.
About EQB
EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EQB (EQGPF)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.