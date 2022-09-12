Brokerages Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Target Price at $104.80

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.80.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Hasbro by 90.6% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,539,000 after acquiring an additional 896,250 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,623,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,962,000 after acquiring an additional 879,972 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 29.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,711,000 after purchasing an additional 713,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $50,766,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $81.45 on Monday. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $76.44 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.81.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.16%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.