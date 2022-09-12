Brokerages Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT at $40.77

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.77.

KBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $29.53 on Monday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.43.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in KB Home by 1,375.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

