Brokerages Set Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Price Target at $41.18

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Lithium Americas Stock Up 1.1 %

LAC opened at $31.72 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 44.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -58.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 152.3% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,345,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830,426 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 34.0% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,323,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,902,000 after purchasing an additional 842,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,674 shares during the period. Trustees of Princeton University acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at about $92,276,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 422.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,072,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,356,000 after buying an additional 1,676,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile



Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

