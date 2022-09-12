Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 30,711 Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 30,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $200,849.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Hallador Energy Trading Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ HNRG traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 351,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,083. The firm has a market cap of $197.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.56. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st.
Hallador Energy Company Profile
Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.
