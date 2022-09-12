Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives $35.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.36.

BMBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bumble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -687.08 and a beta of 1.94. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bumble by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bumble by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Bumble by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bumble by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bumble by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 19,538 shares during the period.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

