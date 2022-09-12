Bytecoin (BCN) Price Up 50.5% Over Last Week

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $6.76 million and $26,297.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 50.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00020539 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000403 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000206 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. Community resourcesTelegram | Reddit | Youtube | Facebook”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.