Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins dropped their target price on Calian Group from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Calian Group Price Performance

Shares of CLNFF remained flat at $46.65 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.07. Calian Group has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

