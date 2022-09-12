California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,776,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 129,143 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $531,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $301.13. The company had a trading volume of 25,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

