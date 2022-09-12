California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,341,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 195,938 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of NextEra Energy worth $283,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 16.6% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,664,000. Kenfarb & CO. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 39,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,288,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,527,000 after buying an additional 24,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.9% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

NEE traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.93. The stock had a trading volume of 44,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,527,479. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $176.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

