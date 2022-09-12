California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,965 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Deere & Company worth $205,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.
Deere & Company Price Performance
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
