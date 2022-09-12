California State Teachers Retirement System Has $299.05 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,222,405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 123,921 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of NIKE worth $299,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 12.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 4.2% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $313,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.17. 39,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,987,937. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $177.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.42.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

