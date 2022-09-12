California State Teachers Retirement System Has $395.34 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,753 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.5% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $395,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $10,938,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $571.82. 6,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,169. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $567.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.48. The firm has a market cap of $224.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.39%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

